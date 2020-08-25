Cooper Hefner's Wife Scarlett Byrne Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne are embarking on their next great adventure: parenthood!

The son of Hugh Hefner tells E! News that their baby girl was born on Monday, Aug. 24 at 5:23 p.m. The newborn bundle of joy weighed in at 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

"We are overwhelmed with joy to share that our daughter, Betsy Rose Hefner, has arrived," Cooper shares in an exclusive statement. "We look forward to being home and spending time together as a family in the days and weeks ahead."

As for the inspiration behind Betsy's moniker, the proud new dad says she's named after his grandmother, Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who passed away in July 2020.

"My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I," he adds.

This past March, Cooper and Scarlett announced they were expecting their first child together. The wonderful news came several months after the 28-year-old entrepreneur married the 29-year-old British actress during a civil ceremony in Los Angeles.