Shop These '90s Fashion Trends That Are Still Popular Today: Bucket Hats, Tie-Dye Tees & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Take one look at your Instagram feed and you'll see both influencers and celebrities wearing '90s-inspired trends. Case in point? Bucket hats are back, baby! While the hair accessory is used mainly for function over fashion, it has made a resurgence in the style department.
Just like in the 1990s, bucket hats have come back in a fun way. From cowhide and bandana prints to holographic and denim patterns, the item comes in an array of designs.
Another trend to have risen from the dead? Tie-dye clothing. The audacious style can be found nearly everywhere and in every color. Brands have recently dropped sweaters, leggings, crop tops (another '90s trend, might we add) and more.
Of course, we're scratching the surface here. Platform pieces, plaid sets and scrunchies are a few other things to be back in vogue. If you want to live your Clueless fantasy or channel your inner Aaliyah, shop the '90s trends that are still popular today.
New Girl Order Emotional Cropped Cami
Crop tops aren't going anywhere. The lewk, fashioned by every popular star back in the day, continues to take over the shopping racks. The added text and adorable elephant graphic gives this Urban Outfitters piece that extra '90s feel.
Plaid Bodycon Cami Dress
This fun number has us totally buggin'. A yellow-plaid item just screams Clueless and this mini-dress is no different. While Alicia Silverstone wore a plaid co-ord set in the iconic teen film, this simple design makes it easy to style. Dress it up with heels or keep it casual with platform sneakers.
Faux Pearl Choker
Chokers were everyday staples in the '90s. From Aaliyah to Drew Barrymore, every it girl accessorized with the jewelry piece. With so many styles available to shop these days, elevate your ensemble with a pearl-adorned choker.
Wayf Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress
Tie-dye but make it fashion...able. In the past, the unique print was typically splattered all over large tees and pants, but now, you can shop the style in nearly every category. Case in point? This ruffled dress looks fancy and on-trend—you get the best of both worlds!
Kitsch Brunch Scrunchie
It's a mystery why the fluffy, cute and fuss-free hair accessory went away. Luckily, it's back and it's here to stay! Find scrunchies in playful and posh prints like this polka dot one by Kitsch.
H&M Ankle-length Pull-on Pants
Unleash your inner Gwen Stefani (from the No Doubet era) and Courtney Love with these black-and-white plaid pants. All in all, it's the perfect piece to get a little grunge.
Brixton Shield Bucket Hat
Upgrade your wardrobe with this statement-making accessory. This pop of baby pink from Brixton will turn any simple ensemble into something striking. Best of all, though? Bucket hats also provide sun protection, so it offers both style and substance.
Emilia Strappy Block Heel Sandal
Look back at the red carpet from the '90s, and you'll notice that every celebrity donned strappy sandals. Now, the eye-catching shoes can be seen on Instagram influencers, TikTok stars and more. Dip your feet in the trend with a classic black pair.
Gap Relaxed Denim Overalls
Go casual or get eccentric when you wear overalls. Plus, the versatile piece is just what you'll need as we transition from summer to fall.
Nasty Gal Sought After Cowl Plus Mini Dress
A staple back then and a staple now, the mini-dress is a closet necessity. Available in an array of colors, snag this baby blue number from Nasty Gal to add a splash of color to your get-up.
Women's Disruptor II Wedge Platform Low-Top Sneakers
Live out your Baby Spice dreams with this pair of platform sneakers. Wear it with a mini-dress like the Spice Girls used to do or throw them on with your favorite loungewear. Either way, you'll be in vogue.
Cargo Nylon Joggers
Like TLC, Janet Jackson and other pop stars of the decade, joggers were a must-have. Thankfully, for those of us trying to stay comfortable and cozy throughout quarantine, the fashion staple has made a comeback. Shop them in bold colors like this Forever 21 piece.
Want to do more shopping? Read about the best Labor Day sales ahead of the holiday, channel your inner Mulan with Disney's latest collection and treat yourself to Sephora's beauty deals.