Shop These '90s Fashion Trends That Are Still Popular Today: Bucket Hats, Tie-Dye Tees & More

Take one look at your Instagram feed and you'll see both influencers and celebrities wearing '90s-inspired trends. Case in point? Bucket hats are back, baby! While the hair accessory is used mainly for function over fashion, it has made a resurgence in the style department.

Just like in the 1990s, bucket hats have come back in a fun way. From cowhide and bandana prints to holographic and denim patterns, the item comes in an array of designs.

Another trend to have risen from the dead? Tie-dye clothing. The audacious style can be found nearly everywhere and in every color. Brands have recently dropped sweaters, leggings, crop tops (another '90s trend, might we add) and more.