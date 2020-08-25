Autumn Boots and Booties We're Falling For

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Our favorite way to get into the fall spirit is by shopping for a new pair of boots. And we're especially falling for the new arrivals that are out there this year.
Below, shop for the best new fall boots and booties we've found at a variety of price points from Nordstrom, Revolve and more of our favorite stores. You'll love all the trends we're seeing, from snakeskin print to over-the-knee.
Emmeline Ankle Boots
We're obsessed with the color scheme of these pretty leather booties. You can also purchase them in solid colors if you'd prefer.
Raye Merit Bootie
The taupe hue of these gorgeous suede booties is super unique. You can also purchase them in three other colors.
Chinese Laundry Davinna Bootie
Get the snakeskin look at a more affordable price point with these brown-tone booties. They're bestsellers at Chinese Laundry.
Tory Burch Leigh Lug Sole Bootie
We love the chunky sole of these heeled booties. Plus, the T-logo around the ankles looks super chic.
Dolce Vita Brook Booties
Add a rocker edge to your look with these studded leather booties. We're obsessed.
Steve Madden Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot
These sleek over-the-knee boots have the perfect heel height and pointy toe. They look great with so many outfits.
Block-heeled Ankle Boots
These crocodile-pattern booties are super affordable yet chic. They'll match almost any look.
Sam Edelman Davis Knee High Boot
We love this shade of suede with jeans. These knee-high boots have an interesting block heel too.
Asos Design Resilient Leather Heeled Boots in Rust
How unique is the two-tone look of these heeled leather booties? They're the perfect statement piece for your outfit.
Sam Edelman Hilty Bootie
You can't go wrong with these classic leather boots with a pointed toe. Plus, you're getting a great deal on them.
Faux Nubuck Ankle Boots
These lace-up boots with quilted ankles add a casual vibe to your look. Their low heel gives you the perfect boost while still being comfortable.
Pointed Faux Suede Booties
These simple nude heeled booties will match almost all of your favorite fall outfits.
Tony Bianco Bello Bootie
These heeled leather booties are a wardrobe staple. Check out their cool toe.
