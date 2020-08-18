Cara Santana Has "Healed From Her Heartbreak" and Is Dating This A-Lister's Brother

Cara Santana is kissing the single life goodbye.

The Vida actress and producer has put the past behind her just six months after she and Jesse Metcalfe decided to call off their engagement. A source confirms to E! News that Cara is dating Jared Leto's older brother and Thirty Seconds to Mars drummer, Shannon Leto.

"Cara has healed from the heartbreak and has moved on. She's truly in a good place," the insider shares.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the actress packed on the PDA and passionately kissed the 50-year-old drummer on Monday, Aug. 17. The duo enjoyed an afternoon outing by the beach in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actress isn't the only one to have moved on. As E! News recently reported, Jesse has struck up a romance with Canadian model Corin Jamie Lee Clark.

"They feel like they've been together forever even though it's only been a few months. He's crazy about her," a separate source told us of the actor's new relationship. "Jesse has gotten serious with Corin very quickly. He thinks she's amazing and they have been inseparable."