Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana Split After 13 Years

It's a wrap for Jesse Metcalfe and his fiancée Cara Santana.

The John Tucker Must Die actor and the designer have called it quits after about 13 years together, E! News has learned. This news comes shortly after Metcalfe was spotted getting close with two women...who were not his longtime love. In photos published by E! News, the 41-year-old star can be seen hugging model Livia Pillmann after appearing to go on a lunch date. Then, later that same day, Metcalfe—wearing the same outfit—was spotted getting cozy with a blonde woman, believed to be actress Jade Albany Pietrantonio, outside of a bar in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

"Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people," a source tells E! News, adding that while Jesse has not moved out yet, they are now arranging that. "Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women."

So, what happened between Metcalfe and Santana? As E! News previously reported, the couple got engaged in 2016 after years of dating. But, it seems as though they've hit some bumps in the road.