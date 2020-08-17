Lori Loughlin Should Spend 2 Months in Prison for Role in College Scam: Prosecutors

Prosecutors for the college admission scandal are laying down the law.
In a sentencing memo obtained by E! News on Monday, Aug. 17, the prosecutors asked that the presiding judge accept the terms of the plea agreement that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli agreed to in May 2020. Per the deal, the Fuller House star would serve two months in prison, pay a fine of $150,000, serve two years of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service. Her husband would serve over double the amount of time at five months, pay a $250,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.
The U.S. Attorney's Office argued that Loughlin should serve three months less than her husband, because she took a "less active role" in the scheme. "He engaged more frequently with Singer, directed the bribe payments to USC and Singer, and personally confronted his daughter's high school counselor to prevent the scheme from being discovered, brazenly lying about his daughter's athletic abilities," the prosecutors said of Giannulli's involvement.
Loughlin and Giannulli have not commented on the ongoing legal proceedings.
The famous couple was previously offered the same plea deal that 16 other individuals, including Felicity Huffman, agreed to in April 2019. A source told E! News at the time, "Lori really believes she isn't guilty and that any parent would have done the same thing that she did if they were in that position... She's rolling the dice and thinks that she has a strong defense."
However, she and Mossimo later plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in May 2020, shortly after they lost their bid to dismiss the indictment.
Meanwhile, Felicity Huffman served only 11 days of her 12-day prison sentence. She completed her time in prison in Oct. 2019 and is more than halfway through her one year of supervised release, in addition to her community service.
Mossimo and Lori will be sentenced on Friday, Aug. 21.