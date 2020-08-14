Chrissy TeigenMiley CyrusBachelor NationPhotosVideos

How Much Does Zonnique Pullins Really Know About Her Mom, Tiny Harris? Watch Her Get Quizzed

Tameka "Tiny" Harris and Zonnique Pullins stopped by Close-Up by E! News on Quibi, where the latter was put to the test about her mom's TLC-sung lyrics and more!

By Allison Crist Aug 14, 2020 5:52 PMTags
FamilyMusicCelebrity FamiliesInterviewsT.I.Celeb KidsCelebrities
Related: Tiny Harris' Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gets Quizzed

A mother-daughter showdown.

Close-Up by E! News put Zonnique Pullins to the test, with host Will Marfuggi quizzing the 24-year-old on her knowledge of her own mother, Tameka "Tiny" Harris!

The pair made a joint appearance on the Quibi show, and you can get a sneak peek of the episode—which is available in-full for Quibi subscribers—by watching what Will dubbed "The Tiny Test" in the above clip. 

As shown in the video, the quiz starts off easy enough. Zonnique is asked which song that Tiny co-wrote contains the following lyrics: "If you don't have a car and you're walking. Oh yes son, I'm talking to you."

Of course, Zonnique almost immediately responded with the correct answer, TLC's "No Scrubs." 

Zonnique was then asked about the names of the reality TV shows that her mom has appeared on in addition to T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which followed the lives of Tiny and her husband, rapper T.I., from 2011 to 2017. She nailed this, and despite her initial hesitation, she was also able to recall when and where Tiny and T.I. said, "I do." 

read
T.I.'s Wife Tiny Says Finding Her "Voice" Led to Marriage Troubles

The only time Zonnique was really stumped came when Will asked her how many tattoos her mother had. Her answer: eight or nine. The truth: 11.

But even Tiny admitted that she would've answered with "nine!"

Watch the whole interview between the mother-daughter duo on Close Up by E! News. You can download Quibi and catch the new episode here.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Interview Bombshells: Liam Hemsworth, Sexual Firsts & More

2

Olivia Munn Recalls Having the "Worst" Sex Life With Unnamed Ex

3

Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in First Outing Post-Pregnancy Reveal

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Interview Bombshells: Liam Hemsworth, Sexual Firsts & More

2

Olivia Munn Recalls Having the "Worst" Sex Life With Unnamed Ex

3

Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in First Outing Post-Pregnancy Reveal

4

Gabrielle Union Recalls Going Undiagnosed by Multiple Doctors

5

Miley Cyrus Confirms Cody Simpson Breakup as She Drops "Midnight Sky"