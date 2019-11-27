T.I.'s Wife Tiny Says Finding Her "Voice" Led to Marriage Troubles

T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris are opening up about the highs and lows of their relationship.

The "Whatever You Like" rapper, who tied the knot with Tiny in 2010, is sitting down with his wife to discuss their marriage on Monday's episode of Red Table Talk. The couple, who share three children together, has experienced a number of difficult times in their marriage, which almost came to an end three years ago.

Back in Dec. 2016, E! News confirmed that Tiny (née Tameka Cottle) had filed for divorce from her husband of six years. At the time, a source told E! News that T.I. (née Clifford Harris Jr.) and Tiny had been having ups and downs in their relationship for some time now and that "arguments and disagreements over some issues led them to split."

T.I. and Tiny later worked things out and are still married today, however, they've continued to face issues in their relationship over the years.