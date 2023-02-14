Inside Dwayne Johnson and Wife Lauren Hashian's Incredibly Sweet Love Story

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Is Married! 7 Things to Know About His New Wife

These days, Dwayne Johnson takes pride in the battles he doesn't win.

Asked to share his stay-sane quarantine strategy in the early months of the pandemic, the eminently bankable movie star—previously known as 17-time WWE champ, The Rock—revealed that staying home actually had "a really positive effect on my relationship with my wife" as he made extra efforts to disentangle himself from unnecessary arguments.

That's not to say he and singer Lauren Hashian never found themselves locked in a few tiffs. They're human, after all. "We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another," he shared in a 2020 Instagram video, so they each put in extra effort toward being conscientious partners.

"You're gonna get snippy, short tempered and you guys may erupt at each other over some silly s--t like we did," he allowed, before launching into his best tip: "When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full 100 [percent] conviction, 'baby, you're not wrong....you're just not used to being right' and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your assess[sic] off."