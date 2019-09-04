Dwayne Johnson is stepping in for his injured pal Kevin Hart following his car accident over the weekend.

The actor and comedian was involved in a car crash on Malibu's Mulholland Highway early Sunday morning, suffering back injuries. Following the crash, Hart underwent surgery and is said to be "doing fine." But, as Hart recovers, he'll be unable to attend his scheduled appearance on the premiere episode of Kelly Clarkson's new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. After hearing about his friend's injury, Johnson made the decision to return from his honeymoon early to appear on the talk show in Hart's place.

Johnson, who recently tied the knot with longtime love Lauren Hashian, had been in Kauai before flying back to Los Angeles for Clarkson's show.