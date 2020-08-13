Save 40% on Jewelry at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A great way to treat yourself? By picking up a new piece of jewelry. And at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, you won't even have to pay the big bucks to do so, as they have styles up to 40% off right now. Their discounts are on Gorjana, Kendra Scott and more amazing jewelry brands you love.
The sale is already happening for Nordy Club Icons, Ambassadors, Influencers and Insiders, but will begin on August 19 for the general public. If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.
But now, check out our favorite jewelry finds from the sale below!
Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Earrings
These classic earrings are perfect for daily wear. They're 14 karat gold-plated.
Kate Spade New York Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Get your first or last initial on this dainty pendant necklace.
Gorjana Cayne Crescent Plated Pendant Necklace
Embrace the boho-chic look with this crescent pendant necklace that's also available in silver.
Kendra Scott Davis Friendship Bracelet
We love the big bauble on this friendship-style bracelet. It also comes in a navy blue.
Gorjana Taner Bar Small Necklace
This bar necklace is perfect for layering. It has a hammered surface and is 18 karat gold-plated.
Kate Spade Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings
These disc stud earrings add some sparkle to your look. They're available in several other colors too.
Madewell Resin Link Hoop Earrings
How stunning are these statement earrings? They're available in two other colorways as well.
Madewell Fringe Hoop Earrings
Add some sass to your look with these fringe hoop earrings. They're also available in two other colors.
Knife Edge Hoop Earrings Argento Vivo Sterling Silver
You'll get so much wear out of these classic hoop earrings. They're both chic and affordable.
Gorjana Taner Bar Chain Earrings
How simple and stunning are these bar chain earrings? Their bars are lightly hammered for a worn-in look.
Tory Burch Classic-T Bracelet Watch
This simple and chic watch will upgrade any outfit. Its bracelet has a dual finish that adds visual interest.
