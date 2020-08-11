Save up to 80% on Designer Finds at the BestKeptSecret Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The new shopping platform and flash sale event BestKeptSecret has some absolutely jaw-dropping deals on Rag & Bone, FRAME, RE/DONE, Alice + Olivia and more premium brands right now. You can save up to 80% off through August 15 on the items below and more. You just have to create a free profile on their site. Plus, they will attach a $5 consumer donation to every item sold with 100% of the proceeds donated to their philanthropic partners Baby2Baby and Know Your Rights Camp. Their goal is to raise more than $1 million.
So below, shop some of the more than 35 brands that are part of this feel-good sale.
Good American The Square Neck Top
You can't go wrong with this classic long-sleeve top with a square neckline. It pairs perfectly with jeans.
Fleur du Mal Pleated Tulle Gown With Slip
If you're in the market for a gown, you can't pass up the amazing deal on this one. It's made of tulle and has metallic embroidery throughout.
Alice + Olivia Simpson Embroidered Blazer
How lovely are the colors of this blazer? It's covered in hand-done embroidery and is made of a breezy linen and cotton.
Good American The Satin PJs
How adorable are these cat-print PJs? We love their cropped top and satin feel.
Mansur Gavriel Calf Fringe Bag
Enter: your new summer bag. It's made of Italian calf leather and has a cheerful blush hue.
Baon Pastoral Spaghetti Top
How unique is this cold shoulder top? It has special tie shoulder straps and zips up in the back.
Fleur du Mal Straight Neck Bustier
This sweet silk bustier top has corset boning and a cropped fit. Its floral print is perfect for summer.
ALC Gabriela Dress
This floor-length gown has an open back and cut-outs on the sides. You'll stun in it.
Cami NYC Lydia Robe Ivory
You can't go wrong with investing in a beautiful silk robe. This one is especially sweet for a wedding day.
