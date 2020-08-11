Save up to 80% on Designer Finds at the BestKeptSecret Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The new shopping platform and flash sale event BestKeptSecret has some absolutely jaw-dropping deals on Rag & Bone, FRAME, RE/DONE, Alice + Olivia and more premium brands right now. You can save up to 80% off through August 15 on the items below and more. You just have to create a free profile on their site. Plus, they will attach a $5 consumer donation to every item sold with 100% of the proceeds donated to their philanthropic partners Baby2Baby and Know Your Rights Camp. Their goal is to raise more than $1 million.

So below, shop some of the more than 35 brands that are part of this feel-good sale.