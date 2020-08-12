Denise Richards Slams Her RHOBH Co-Stars as "Mean Girls" in Explosive Preview

That's not amore.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards confronts her co-stars for being "mean girls" while abroad in Rome, Italy.

"This has been, probably, the worst trip I've ever been on in my entire life," the Wild Things actress sounds off. "That is the truth."

As she continues, Denise declares that she doesn't "deserve" the treatment she's received from her fellow Housewives. In response to this claim, Kyle Richards asks for Denise to clarify who has been attacking her.

The RHOBH OG adds, "I did not attack you."

Denise disagrees with this stance and accuses Kyle of dragging up the Brandi Glanville drama.

"You drag in Brandi, that's not f--king cool," she says. "And you know what, it has gotten to the point—this is the god's honest truth—where it is mean girls."

As fans of the show may recall, earlier this season, Brandi told Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp that she allegedly had an affair with the former Bond girl. Denise denied the allegation during one of the group's dinners in Rome.