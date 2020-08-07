Anna and Maya's Middle School Struggles Are Cringier Than Ever in Pen15 Season 2 Trailer

The girls are back, and they're as awkward as ever.

Hulu just released the season two trailer for Pen15, the critically acclaimed comedy we sometimes have to watch through our fingers due to the secondhand embarrassment that inherently comes with reliving the horrors of middle school.

Once again, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle are playing their 13 year-old selves in middle school in the year 2000, surrounded by real tweens and teens playing their peers. This time around, they're into witchcraft, wrestling, and perhaps just a little kissing. They've also got a new friend, some new outfits, a lot of hormones, and a new crisis to deal with as Anna's parents are getting a divorce. You can get a taste of all of that in the new trailer.

Season two will include a total of 14 episodes, with the first seven premiering September 18 and the remaining seven making their debut sometime in 2021.