This $20 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Has 113,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Cast-iron skillets are such a game-changer in the kitchen. Unfortunately, the cooking essential can get pretty pricey at times. However, if you know where to shop, you can get a high-quality product at a budget-friendly price point. Thankfully, there's one that we love from Amazon that is only $20. We aren't the only fans of this skillet. In fact, it has 102,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Lodge Cast Iron Skillet has been pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and it can be used in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, on an induction cook-top or even over a campfire.
Shop this sweet American-made skillet from a brand that's been around since 1896, and hear all about what reviewers have to say below.
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle
This cast iron skillet has a helpful handle for grabbing it out of the oven and can be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry or grill.
This skillet has 102,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. If you're on the fence about clicking "add to cart," check out these reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers.
"My 12-inch has been perfect for years and this one is well on its way. So low maintenance. Great, heavy quality," a longtime fan of the product said.
Another shopper shared, "This pan never leaves the stove. I use it at least once a day, it is so versatile."
An Amazon customer reviewed, "I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase."
Someone else described the skillet as "perfect," elaborating, "At 58 years old I grew up using iron cookware and prefer to cook with it whenever possible. I have spent as much as $150 on a top name brand 'non-stick' skillet only to be donated a year later to the thrift store! Never again."
An enthusiastic shopper declared, "I love this skillet! I've used it on the stove:gas and electric (on glass tops do not drag this skillet on it, it will scratch the glass) as well as over fire outdoors. I've owned it for 8 months now and it still looks as new as it did 8 months ago."
Another person insisted, "If you haven't already taken the leap into cast iron you should think about it. I cook almost everything in my Lodge Cast Iron Pan."
—Originally published on Aug 5, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT