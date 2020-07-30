L.A. EarthquakeJessica SimpsonEmmysPeacockPhotosVideos
Karen Huger Promises "Sass, Class & Drama" on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season Five

The Bravo star teases what to expect, how she feels about new Housewife Wendy Osefo and where her friendship with Gizelle Bryant stands

The Real Housewives of Potomac is finally back!

Season 5 of the hit Bravo reality series returns this Sunday, Aug. 2 at 9 p.m., and if the drama-filled trailer wasn't enough to get you excited, RHOP's Karen Huger says fans are in for a wild ride.

"This season has a lot of drama as you can imagine. The trailer will not disappoint you all," Karen told E! News exclusively, hinting at Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's big fight. "But you get to see all of us: seven dynamic women who are intelligent, ambitious. Just strong women with sass, class and drama. We bring it all this season. RHOP is a five-year veteran now. I think we know how to bring our honesty, our truth with the sass and the class, so It's going to be powerful. It's fire. It's fire this season."

Karen continued, "And as far as I'm concerned, I go deeper with you all. Lemme tease you: I do a homecoming trip. I can say that. So you really get to know who Karen Huger is. I think you already do but I just wanted to lay the foundation to what I was bringing to you all over the last five years and I've done it this season."

Season five welcomes a brand new Housewife to Potomac: professor and political analyst Dr. Wendy Osefo.

Sophy Holland/Bravo

"Wendy is a dynamic individual. I think you guys are gonna love her and take her as she comes," Karen revealed. "She's intelligent, she's a professor. She's funny too, and just as with getting to know anyone you're going to have challenges here and there but overall, Wendy was a hoot."
 
The self-proclaimed Grande Dame of Potomac said she "never was in line for any of her shade that I know of," adding, "But that is yet to be determined so stay tuned." 

As for where Karen's rocky relationship with longtime frenemy Gizelle Bryant stands this season, she teased, "You'll just see two women who expand themselves into the entire group, we immerse ourselves into the group rather. And I think we're at a place of acceptance, and you need to stay tuned because that's really important. I'm good with most of the ladies. And I could just say, Gizelle and my relationship is what it is and I accept it."

The Bravo star thinks the rollercoaster nature of their friendship is what keeps things real and exciting. 

"That is what makes our relationship authentic though, we are not pretentious," she dished. "We are very raw and truthful in our feelings and in our friendship and in our relationship, so you can expect much more of the same from us on that level."

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo! Scroll down to see all the gorgeous season 5 cast photos and check out what Karen told E! about Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's big fight here.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo
Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby and Michael are in heavenly bliss with their new baby, Dean. But just when their relationship gets back on track, their newfound happiness is threatened by news of Michael's wild night on the town.

Bravo
Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris celebrate their first year of marriage and contemplate adding a baby to the equation. Before Candiace can focus on family matters, though, she must deal with her unresolved issues with Ashley and mounting conflicts with Monique

Bravo
Gizelle Bryant

Love is in the air as Gizelle Bryant rekindles a relationship with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant, but her daughters are struggling to accept their new normal, making things challenging for the couple.

Bravo
Karen Huger

Although Karen Huger and Ray are back in Potomac with a beautiful new home, their 23-year "institution" may be in question when Karen discovers that Ray's feelings for her might not be the same as they used to be.

Bravo
Monique Samuels

Juggling a house with three kids and a new feathered friend is taking its toll on Monique Samuels. The last thing she needs is drama with Candiace, but when a night with the girls gets out of hand, their friendship takes a turn that impacts all the women.

Bravo
Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon and Juan have been through hell and back, and after living under one roof with their two sons for six years, Robyn is ready to make things official. Now all she needs is for Juan to make his move or will she make hers first?

Bravo
Wendy Osefo

Nigerian-American Dr. Wendy Osefo, the newest housewife, is a triple threat as a professor, political analyst, and entrepreneur. She's been married for nine years and is the mother of three children, including a newborn daughter. Never one to be underestimated, she is full of sass and ready to make her mark in Potomac.

