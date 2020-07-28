EmmysSophie & Joe's Baby GirlKim & Kanye ReunitedPeacockPhotosVideos
RHOP's Karen Huger Sounds Off on Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard's Fight

The Grande Dame of Potomac breaks her silence on the season 5 drama between her co-stars in exclusive interview with E! News

Karen Huger is weighing in on Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's feud for the first time.

As Bravo fans know, the RHOP season 5 trailer previews a major fight between Samuels and Dillard that left their RHOP co-stars shocked and stunned (both women took legal action against each other in November 2019, but all charges have since been dismissed).

"This season has a lot of drama as you can imagine. The trailer will not disappoint you all," Huger tells E! News exclusively ahead of this Sunday's RHOP premiere on Bravo.

"Lemme put it this way: two wrongs never make a right," Huger says of the on-camera fight to come this season. "That altercation was a powerful moment, it had repercussions on all of the ladies. But what I believe about us and I think the viewers will agree is that we're able to work through it because we have authentic friendships and relationships that are strong enough, I believe, to carry us through."

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Cast Photos

The self-proclaimed Grande Dame of Potomac continues, "Again, two wrongs don't make a right. Quote me right! And that's the stance I take. The women don't always make the right decisions but I believe it's my job to step in sometimes and just shed the light on… Again, we don't do altercations, we use our words and I'm confident that we can get back to using our words after this season. You'll see a lot of work going on."

Huger says you won't see her taking sides when it comes to Monique and Candiace's drama this season.

"Well I'm the matriarch of RHOP, I don't have to take sides, I have to be fair," Huger tells E!. "I have to be objective and I have to be truthful. And oftentimes telling your friends the truth about their behavior is not easy and it's challenging. Again, I'll say stay tuned. Two wrongs don't make a right and I stand by that.

In the season 5 trailer, Karen tells Monique, "I never thought as black women we would be right here, but we are. It's not something you can brush under the rug, but you've got to address this!"

"We've been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype, and in five minutes, she took it away," Gizelle Bryant later adds.

See how all the drama unfolds when The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 premieres this Sunday (Aug. 2) at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And scroll down to check out the stunning RHOP season 5 cast photos and hear what else is in store for this season.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby and Michael are in heavenly bliss with their new baby, Dean. But just when their relationship gets back on track, their newfound happiness is threatened by news of Michael's wild night on the town.

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris celebrate their first year of marriage and contemplate adding a baby to the equation. Before Candiace can focus on family matters, though, she must deal with her unresolved issues with Ashley and mounting conflicts with Monique

Gizelle Bryant

Love is in the air as Gizelle Bryant rekindles a relationship with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant, but her daughters are struggling to accept their new normal, making things challenging for the couple.

Karen Huger

Although Karen Huger and Ray are back in Potomac with a beautiful new home, their 23-year "institution" may be in question when Karen discovers that Ray's feelings for her might not be the same as they used to be.

Monique Samuels

Juggling a house with three kids and a new feathered friend is taking its toll on Monique Samuels. The last thing she needs is drama with Candiace, but when a night with the girls gets out of hand, their friendship takes a turn that impacts all the women.

Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon and Juan have been through hell and back, and after living under one roof with their two sons for six years, Robyn is ready to make things official. Now all she needs is for Juan to make his move or will she make hers first?

Wendy Osefo

Nigerian-American Dr. Wendy Osefo, the newest housewife, is a triple threat as a professor, political analyst, and entrepreneur. She's been married for nine years and is the mother of three children, including a newborn daughter. Never one to be underestimated, she is full of sass and ready to make her mark in Potomac.

