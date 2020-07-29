Riley Keough Honors Late Brother Benjamin Keough With Tattoo Tribute

Riley Keough is paying tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Keough.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 28, to share a picture of the tattoo she had done in honor of Benjamin, who passed away just weeks ago at the age of 27. Riley's social media photo, which she captioned with a heart, shows her brother's name "Benjamin Storm" inked on her collarbone.

Ben, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, died on July 12. The Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office later stated that Benjamin's cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, while the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

One week after her brother's passing, Riley, 31, took to social media to mourn his death in a heartfelt message.

"Mornings are the hardest," she began. "I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me."