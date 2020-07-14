Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough's Cause of Death Revealed

Benjamin Keough's cause of death has been revealed, just days after his passing.

The son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough died on Sunday, July 12. Benjamin, the grandson of Elvis Presley, was 27. Now, the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has confirmed that an autopsy was completed on July 13 and the doctor has stated that Benjamin's cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, while the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

As news of Benjamin's death emerged on Sunday, Lisa Marie Presley's rep told E! News, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Many loved ones have also taken to social media to mourn Benjamin's death, including his ex-girlfriend, who shared a moving tribute on Instagram.