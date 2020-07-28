Add Magic to Your Wardrobe With the New Disney x Coach Drop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking for a new way to show off your Disney fandom? Coach just dropped a delightful new collab with Disney, and it's proof that dreams come true! (But you have to wish upon a star first, of course.)
Whether you want an all-purpose tote that showcases the iconic mouse that started it all, a sweet multi-purpose coin purse that was inspired by his better half, or a jacket that will keep out the chill when you're flying to Neverland, this collection has a little bit of everything inspired by Disney's classic animated films.
The Disney X Coach collection is available now. Shop our faves below!
Disney X Coach Minnie Mouse Coin Case With Floral Print
Crafted in honor of the iconic Minnie Mouse, this coin case is the perfect size for holding your change, of course, but also your headphones, cards, cash, lip necessities and more. It's made of glovetanned leather with a detailed floral print, and can be worn a multitude of ways, including as a wristlet or on your belt, if you don't want to stash it inside your purse.
Disney X Coach Ma-1 Jacket
The classic military flight jacket gets a sprinkle of pixie dust courtesy of Tinkerbell, who's embroidered on the front in all her beautiful glory. On the back? An overview of Neverland stunning enough to make you wish you were there. The jacket itself is a cotton blend, finished with a knit-rib trim at the collar, cuffs and hem in case things get a little chilly as you're following the second star to the right (and straight on 'til morning).
Disney X Coach Market Tote With Disney Motif
Tote all your essentials in this bold and chic bag that perfectly captures the moods of Mickey Mouse, created based on graphic illustrations that were customized for Coach by Disney animators. Meanwhile, the bag is made of polished pebble leather, and is endlessly versatile for all your needs. No wonder it's a bestseller.
Disney X Coach Minnie Mouse Kisslock Bag
Minnie gets another loving recreation in bag form, this time in a classic compact bag that features her ears on full display, with the entire piece covered in a nostalgic floral print. It's made of glovetanned leather that's finished with an archive-inspired kisslock closure. And if you don't feel like carrying it by its top handle, attach the curb-chain strap and wear it crossbody style.
Disney X Coach Kisslock Frame Pouch With Disney Motif
If, like us, you cart your world around in totes or hobo bags that magically become a black hole for everything you put inside it, this little pouch will save the day. Made of glovetanned leather and sporting a nostalgic floral print among some of the stars of One Hundred and One Dalmatians, it has slots for four credit cards so you can carry it solo, and a vintage-inspired kisslock closure if you want to stuff it with small essentials that would otherwise get lost in your purse.
Disney X Coach Prairie Dress
Drama meets whimsy in this striking dress, with an asymmetrical ruffle hem, high neck with feminine ties, and ruffles at the sleeves. Look closer, and you'll see the print was inspired by One Hundred and One Dalmatians, combined with a classic Coach floral motif. It's made of cotton and linen, so you'll stay breezy even in this sizzling look.
Disney X Coach Dumbo Jacquard Sweater
This jacquard-knit crewneck sweater is crafted of soft wool with a playful Dumbo motif scattered throughout. It's the perfect thing to wear if you plan on encountering any pink elephants on parade... just make sure you drink water in-between buckets of champagne so you can fly the next day!
