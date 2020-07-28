Break a Sweat Safely in Athleta's New Made to Move Face Mask

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been looking for a face mask that can stand up to your outdoor sweat sessions, it's time to celebrate: Athleta just launched the Made to Move mask, specifically designed for exercise!
Developed in partnership with the Emergency Design Collective (EDC) and medical professionals at USCF, Athleta's Made to Move mask was created to allow women and girls to move, sweat, and be active. Jana Henning, Athleta's SVP and Head of Product, and her team reached out to the Athleta community to ask what they needed, and weren't getting from masks that were already on the market. More than 4500 responded with feedback! The resulting mask is sustainable, lightweight, breathable, and easy to work out in, with a removable pocket for filters.
Athleta Made to Move Mask
This soft, breathable non-medical mask was designed to keep you comfortable while you're working out, no matter how you choose to break a sweat. It features soft, elastic binding, an interchangeable head strap, and a hidden pocket for removable filters. Get it in the cool multi-pack with shades of blue, or the warm multi-pack with greys and burgundy.
Plus, it also has first-of-its-kind features designed with women and girls in mind, including a soft, elastic binding on the head straps to release tension and avoid hair getting caught, a removable, adjustable head strap to keep the mask in place during workouts, and Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) in place of metal at the bridge of the nose for comfort and customization.
TPE also reinforces the front seam to create boning that keeps the mask off your face when you're working out, so when you breathe in, the mask won't stick to your face.
As if that's not enough, each mask is made with two layers of soft, breathable cotton, which is purported to stave off the dreaded maskne!
Athleta's Made to Move masks are available now in sets of three featuring two different colorways. Shop below to get yours!
