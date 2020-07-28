Hugh Jackman Roasts Ryan Reynolds in His Hilarious Emmy Nomination Reaction

G'day and congratulations!
This is what E!'s own Scott Tweedie said to Hugh Jackman earlier today on Daily Pop. After learning of his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nomination for the 2020 Emmys, the 51-year-old actor video called into E!'s popular daytime talk show.
Hugh, who has been nominated for his work on HBO's Bad Education, reacted to this nomination news.
"It's a good way to wake up! I feel really good," the X-Men alum exclusively told Scott. "I'm thrilled the film got nominated. Good day in our house."
As the two Australians continued their Emmys-centric chat, Scott asked if Hugh heard from any of his friends, especially Ryan Reynolds. As E! readers may recall, the two action movie stars have had a fictional feud going on for quite some time.
Thus, it wasn't surprising when Hugh found a way to roast Ryan in his Emmy nomination reaction. Oh, and he dragged Ryan's wife Blake Lively into it!
"Lots of texts from everyone I know, nothing from Ryan," the Bad Education star quipped. "But Blake…Hang on, I'm just reading it now. 'He's devastated. He says he's not getting out of bed for three days. This is the greatest gift you've ever given me.'"
He continued, "I don't know! That's all I got from Blake."
As for when the feud will come to an end? Hugh said he's "open" to an apology.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's likely the 2020 Emmys will be virtual. But, this won't stop Hugh from dressing formally for the event—from "the waist up."
In all seriousness, Hugh noted that his nomination is just "pure icing on the cake" as filming Bad Education was "a great, great experience."
Congratulations to Hugh on his nomination.
For the complete nominees list, click here!