Leslie Jones Deserves an Award After Announcing 2020 Emmy Nominations

And the winner for Outstanding Emmy Nominations Announcer goes to...

Earlier this morning, pop culture fans watched Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Laverne Cox and Tatiana Maslany reveal this year's nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards.

While shows like Dead to Me, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve and Schitt's Creek deserve plenty of recognition for their big nominations, social media can't seem to get enough of Leslie.

The Saturday Night Live alumna had the honor of announcing several categories, including Outstanding Comedy and Drama Series. Let's just say the comedian had a lot of enthusiasm.

When revealing the nominees, Leslie couldn't help but share her thoughts on some of the shows she was announcing.

"Dead to Me, I love that show," she shared before letting out a giant scream for The Good Place. And after announcing The Kominsky Method was nominated, she asked out loud, "Did I say that right?!"