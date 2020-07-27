Sandra Bullock Celebrates a Socially Distant Birthday With Jennifer Aniston and More Stars

Happy birthday, Sandra Bullock!

The actress turned 56 years old on Sunday and celebrated with a few of her famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. The Friends alumna posted a photo of the stars sitting outside and wearing face masks amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love," the 51-year-old actress wrote. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY! WE LOVE YOU!!!"

Bullock and Aniston go way back. During a chat for Interview magazine, the two recalled how they met at a Golden Globes after-party years ago. They were introduced by Tate Donovan, whom they both dated at different points in the '90s. The duo said they then met again at a wedding.

"I sent you a shot, and I recall that we went back and forth a few times," Bullock told Aniston for Interview, "and if I'm not mistaken, that was the first time I got sick drinking with you."

Fast-forward to today, and they're still BFFs.