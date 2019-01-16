EXCLUSIVE!

Sarah Paulson Reveals Whether or Not an Ocean's 8 Sequel Is In the Works

  • By
    &

by Omneya Aboushanab | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 4:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sarah Paulson is down to make an Ocean's 9!

Don't get too excited though, because she hasn't actually asked her friend, Sandra Bullock, just yet. However, the American Horror Story star promises her legions of fans that she'll "get on that" pronto, because she has been wondering too. 

"I am curious if we're ever going to do that, it would be so much fun," Paulson dished to E! News. Especially since the star-studded ensemble really bonded while filming the blockbuster film in 2017. 

If the cast returned to the big screen for another round the movie would obviously have to add another member to the crew. But there might be a small snag in their plan if they hope to make a third movie with all the girls, since Ocean's 10 has already been made by George Clooney and his crew.

But Paulson suggested that Bullock maybe star in an Ocean's One so that they can keep the franchise going just a bit longer.

Photos

Sarah Paulson's Best Looks

Paulson's faith in Sandra Bullock's ability to pull off a heist all on her own is only matched by Sandra's undying affection for Sarah. In October, the Miss Congeniality star gave one of the most adorable, heartwarming and hilarious speeches in honor of Sarah, who was honored at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood event. "I don't like that bravery and I don't like that it's inspiring. I don't like that she loves so deeply and so openly," Sandra joked to the audience. "And I don't like that she is loved so deeply and so openly by extraordinary people because it only shines the light on how I just need to be better. I don't like her work ethic. It reminds me that I need to work harder."

Sarah Paulson, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

After looking back on that speech, it is clear these two need to be seen onscreen together again.

So, we will definitely be waiting for an update, but in the meantime, you can see Sarah Paulson as Dr. Ellie Staple in Glass, the final film in M. Night Shyamalan's Eastrail 177 trilogy.

Glass hits theaters this Friday, January 18th! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Paulson , Ocean's Eight , Interviews , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson's Nephew Dies 5 Years After Sustaining Head Injuries From Fall

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Denies Pregnancy Rumor With Viral Egg Meme

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Issues Brutal Response to Assistant She Accuses of Extortion

Jennifer Garner, Marie Kondo

Jennifer Garner Joins the Marie Kondo Craze and Wants the Guru to Clean Her Junk Drawer

Riverdale

A New Couple Emerges on Riverdale While Archie Gets Attacked By a Bear

Miley Cyrus & More Stars Kicked Out of School

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.