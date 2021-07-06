Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview: 13 Items to Add to Your List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you as excited about the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as we are? There are quite a few items in Nordstrom's preview of the sale that we have our eyes on. You can check them out below.

So, are you wondering when these deals will finally become available to you? Well, the preview sale starts July 6. Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts on July 12, and the sale opens to everyone on July 28, running through August 8.

In the meantime, remember to use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you can't wait for the start of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale , check out these great deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview below.