How the Disappearance of Connecticut Mom Jennifer Dulos Turned Into a Murder Case

Fotis Dulos compared the 2019 disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos to the plot of Gone Girl.

In Gillian Flynn's 2012 bestseller and the movie adaptation starring Rosamond Pike and Ben Affleck, Amy Dunne fakes her own violent abduction after methodically planting evidence that will implicate her husband, Nick—though you don't know that at first.

"We have been provided a very dark, 500-plus page novel Jennifer wrote," Fotis' attorney, Norm Pattis, told NBC News in a statement in 2019. "We don't know what had become of Jennifer, but the Gone Girl hypothesis is very much on our mind."

Meanwhile, those close to Jennifer weren't buying it.

"I read Jennifer's novel in installments as she was completing the manuscript. She finished the draft around 2002 [before she even started dating Fotis]," Carrie Luft, a spokesperson for Jennifer's family, said in a statement at the time. "Jennifer's novel is not a mystery." Luft added, "Trying to tie Jennifer's absence to a book she wrote more than 17 years ago makes no sense. This is not fiction or a movie. This is real life."

And according to prosecutors, Jennifer is gone and not coming back.