Shop the Best Back to School Deals on Laptops

With school moving online for many in this year of firsts, a trusty laptop has become essential for class. This tech necessity can run pricey, though. So below, the best back to school deals on laptops we've found from Macs to HPs. You'll want to strike now before these amazing deals from Amazon, B & H Photo and more retailers run out.
Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Convertible Laptop
This convertible Chromebook has an HD touch display and up to 10 hour battery life.
Apple 13.3 Inch MacBook Air with Retina Display
Save $50 on this 2020 MacBook Air. Once you've tried a Mac you'll never go back.
HP Pavilion 15.6 Inch Notebook
You're saving 21% on this laptop with dual HP speakers and a back-lit keyboard.
Lenovo 15.6 Inch Flex 15 Multi-Touch Two in One Laptop
This two in one laptop has a 360 degree hinge and multi-touch display.
Dell Inspiron 17.3 Inch Notebook
This large-screen laptop has Windows 10 Home and you're saving 24% on it.
HP Chromebook 14-inch HD Laptop
This Chromebook has a back-lit keyboard and is environmentally friendly.
HP 17.3 Inch Notebook
This notebook has a long-lasting battery and Windows 10 Home.
Lenovo 14 Inch ThinkPad T470s Laptop
Save a whopping $250 on this laptop that has two batteries for long-lasting power. You login to it using your fingerprint.
Dell Inspiron i5491-5534SLV Two in One 14 Inch Notebook
Save 21% on this two-in-one notebook. It offers a laptop, a tablet and tent or media modes for entertainment and gaming.
