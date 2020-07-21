Shop the Best Back to School Deals on Headphones

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In these changing times, headphones have become even more of an essential. With school moving online for many, now is the time to invest in a high quality set for video calls. The problem is that headphones can run quite pricey.
Below, the best back to school deals on a variety of headphones we've found from wireless to noise cancelling that you won't want to miss.
iJoy Matte Finish Premium Rechargeable Wireless Headphones
Amazon reviewers are raving about these affordable wireless headphones with a five button control. They're available in several colors and have more than 4,600 five star reviews.
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
Apple AirPods are a classic, and you're getting a great deal with these on Amazon. They come with a handy charging case.
Sony Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
These new ear buds are noise cancelling. They're also sweat and splash proof, which is perfect for back to school sports.
Mpow Kids Headphones
If you're after the perfect kids' size headphones, look no further. Reviewers adore these, plus they come in a bunch of fun color combinations.
Sony Extra Bass True Wireless Earbuds
These new wireless earbuds have extra bass for music lovers. They're water resistant and have a nine hour battery life.
Sennheiser CX 2.00I Earphones
These are the No. 1 bestselling earphones B & H Photo, and you can buy them at a steal right now. They're made for Apple iOS mobile devices, and reviewers love their sound quality.
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
These classic noise cancelling headphones are wireless. They have up to 35 hours of battery power.
NuForce BE Sport3 Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones
These wireless B & H Photo top-sellers are super affordable and made for sports. They're super lightweight, plus sweat-, dust- and rain-resistant.
