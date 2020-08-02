Relive Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Journey in Honor of Her Baby Boy's Birth!

Nikki Bella is a mother of one!

Today, E! News learned that the Total Bellas star and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have welcomed their first child into the world.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki captioned her Instagram post. The star's son was born on July 31, just one day before her sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her second child.

"7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev," Artem wrote of the baby news. "Proud of my love."

As E! readers may recall, during the Total Bellas season 5 finale, the engaged twosome learned that they were having a baby boy. In typical Nikki fashion, the retired WWE superstar has shared pregnancy updates with her 9.4 million Instagram followers. And now, he's finally here!

"Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even though some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life-changing times as well," Nikki relayed on social media in July.