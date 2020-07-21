Jennifer Garner Gets Teary-Eyed While Reflecting On Her Kids' "Year Full of Transitions"

Jennifer Garner is keeping it real.

The Peppermint actress didn't sugarcoat her feelings during an Instagram Live session with yoga and meditation instructor, Chelsea Jackson Roberts.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old star had a refreshingly honest discussion and opened up about how she and her three kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, are navigating a new reality amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, I mean I feel so lucky. I've been in the luckiest possible circumstance," the Alias alum recognized. "I have a roof, I have food, I have health and so does my family. I have no complaints."

"I think right now, what I am experiencing, and a lot of what I am hearing from my girlfriends, and this is trivial in the overall sense of what the world is going through... I'm really thinking about my kids," she expressed. "And what their experience is going to be."