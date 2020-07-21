Women's SoccerKanye WestFriendsPeacockPhotosVideos

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Rare Outing Marks a Milestone in Their Romance

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted out in London on Tuesday, confirming their romance is still going strong.
Suki Waterhouse, Robert PattinsonBACKGRID

Spotted: two famous lovebirds. 

While it's not everyday fans get to see this typically private pair, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were photographed together arm in arm while out in London on Tuesday afternoon. They were seen in Notting Hill, where the model and actor, both England natives, went for lunch. 

The two were casually dressed for the occasion, both opting for a pair of sunglasses, T-shirts and trousers as their ensembles for the outing. 

Per a source, "They weren't recognized by anyone and they seemed to be in their own little world as they took a long stroll around the village chatting intently, pointing at properties and laughing together before they arrived at the club. They held hands the whole time or were linking arms and looked very happy."

According to an April interview Pattinson gave to GQ, the two had been staying together in a London apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

photos
Love Lives of Twilight Stars: Inside Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and More Cast Member's Romances

Their latest outing comes almost two years to the date since news broke of them being romantically linked.

In late July 2018, they were spotted going to see a movie together, followed by late-night drinks. On their walk home, photographers captured the two stars packing on the PDA.

"Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times," an eyewitness shared with E! News at the time. "Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it."

"They were very loved up and close," the eyewitness added. "Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."

While it wasn't clear at the time whether it was a summer fling or something more, we know now this relationship is indeed going strong two years later.  

