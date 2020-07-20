90 Day Fiancé Spinoff Darcey & Stacey Is Full of Tears in New Trailer

The 90 Day Fiancé drama continues.

The hit TLC franchise has a new spinoff on the way, and today the network released a first look at what promises to be a wild ride for fans of the iconic Darcey and Stacey Silva.

The identical twins rose to fame over the past four seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as Darcey, with Stacey by her side, embarked on relationships with both Jesse (from the Netherlands) and Tom (from England).

Both of those relationships are now over for Darcey, but she's met a new man from Bulgaria, and Stacey's looking forward to a future with her Albanian fiancé Florian, whose visa was finally approved.

You can get a little sneak peek of it all in the trailer above!