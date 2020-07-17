What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for July 18-19

Related : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

So. Much. New.

Continuing to prove that July is no longer TV's version of an off-season, business is a-boomin', with this weekend providing so many options to enjoy.

Not only is Netflix debuting a fresh new take on the Arthur legend and HBO Max is premiering a documentary everyone will surely be taking about, but a brand new streaming service officially launched this week, Peacock, which provides 13,000 hours of free entertainment to binge, meaning it would take you almost two years to make it through it all. We double-dog dare you to get started and we're helping out by highlighting some of the original series to check out.

Plus, there's also the return of one of the most beloved movies of all-time to streaming, the longrunning reality competition series we can't get enough of, and two deliciously over-the-top offerings you will not be able to resist. So clear your schedule and start binge-watching...