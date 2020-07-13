All the Details on the Engagement Ring Brooklyn Beckham Gave Nicola Peltz

Related : Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz!

The 21-year-old model and the 25-year-old actress are engaged. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son announced the news via Instagram over the weekend.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx," he wrote alongside a photo of the couple taken by his 9-year-old sister Harper Beckham. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

The bride-to-be shared a celebratory post, as well.

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," Nicola wrote alongside the same image. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic."

Brooklyn popped the question with a stunning diamond ring.

"Nicola's ring looks to be a 4.5-5 carat emerald diamond in a classic solitaire setting on a thin band," Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications at JamesAllen.com, told E! News. "Beauty and precision are hallmarks of the emerald cut engagement ring. The cut's long lines give the stone its elegant and sophisticated look."