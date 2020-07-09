Simone Biles and Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. Break Up After 3 Years Together

Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr. have called it quits after three years together.

The Olympic athlete confirmed her split from fellow gymnast Ervin in her just-released cover story for the August issue of Vogue. "It's hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," Biles, the most decorated female gymnast in history, said of the split. "But it was for the best." According to Vogue, the athletes ended their relationship in early March.

This split news comes almost exactly three years after the duo confirmed their romance. As fans might recall, the gold medalist went public with her and Ervin's relationship in Aug. 2017, posting a photo with her beau along with the message, "Always smiling with you."

Around that same time, Ervin had posted a sweet message on social media for Biles following her induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.