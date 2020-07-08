Harry Potter Star Devon Murray Is Expecting His First Child

Emma Watson

Emma is very private about her love life and doesn't discuss her relationships in interviews. However, she was linked to tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight for some time. A source told The Sun in Feb. 2016, "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that. She was left really hurt by her break-up with Matthew [Janney] and it's taken her more than a year to feel ready to start again with somebody. They're really happy with each other and see each other whenever Emma does not have work commitments." But according to multiple reports, the couple has called it quits. In 2018, Emma romanced Glee's Chord Overstreet for several months before moving on with tech CEO Brendan Wallace later that same year. They also split. She talked about being single during a 2019 interview with British Vogue. "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she told the magazine. "I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."