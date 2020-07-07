The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Shuts Down This Rumor About Her Split From Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph is on the defense.

On Monday night's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever special, host Chris Harrison grilled Cassie on her recent split from Colton Underwood. Cassie and Colton, who met on Season 23 of the ABC dating series but never officially got engaged, announced their breakup in late May, however have yet to disclose the reason why their relationship just didn't work out.

When Chris asked Cassie, 25, why the pair went their separate ways, she had this to say: "It's kind of a sensitive subject because we're still going through it, and I'm still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven't really talked about it publicly yet and I don't know if either of us is ready, but I will say it's been really hard."

Chris even suggested Colton's battle with coronavirus may have contributed to growing tension between the pair, but Cassie very quickly shut that down.

"Quarantine and COVID had nothing to do with our breakup at all," she remarked. "I think that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family made us closer even."