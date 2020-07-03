Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Is Perfectly Nostalgic Even For First Time Fans

I've got a bit of a confession to make: I know absolutely nothing about The Baby-Sitters Club.

Or at least I didn't until today. I was a little girl in the 90s and early 2000s and I read a lot of books and watched a lot of movies, but somehow this club passed me by completely. I could vaguely tell you the names of the members of the club (though I would have spelled them all wrong), but it didn't even really register with me that it was an actual club of baby-sitters. So when a new series was announced for Netflix, starring Alicia Silverstone and a group of unknown preteens, I paid very little attention. This is not going to be nostalgia for me, I thought.

Then I started hearing nothing but excitement from critic friends and colleagues who had watched it, and I was suddenly intrigued. Incredible reviews started appearing. "The Baby-Sitters Club defies and exceeds expectations," said The New York Times. The Hollywood Reporter said it was " downright among the best shows the streaming platform has produced to date." Everything I had heard was that it was absolutely worth a watch even if the name means nothing to me, nostalgia-wise, and so I watched it.