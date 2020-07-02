Duffy Calls on Netflix to Remove 365 Days, Claims It "Glamorizes" Sexual Violence

Duffy is calling for Netflix to remove the popular movie 365 Days from its platform.

The singer, who recently revealed she was drugged, kidnapped and raped many years ago, wrote an open letter, via Deadline, to the streaming company's CEO Reed Hastings about the potential harm the Polish film could cause.

In the movie, a man kidnaps a young woman and tells her that she has 365 days to fall in love with him. During that year, they engage in sexual activities, hence its label as an "adult erotica."

Upon the film's release on Netflix, it landed itself among the top five trending films and has garnered a somewhat cult following on platforms like TikTok, a social media app popular among young teens.

But as Duffy explained, "365 Days glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape. This should not be anyone's idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialized in this manner."