Frankies Bikinis, WeWoreWhat and More Swim Brands Celebs Love

Shop brands seen on the Kardashian/Jenners, Victoria's Secret angels and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 05, 2020 3:00 PMTags
E-comm: Swim Brands Celebs Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've found yourself scrolling through Instagram wondering where your favorite celebs are getting all those cute swimsuits from, you're not alone. So we've done some digging to uncover 10 celebrity loved (or owned) swim brands to shop, just in time for National Bikini Day on July 5.

Below, the brands plus the celebs who love them. Some of the suits you've seen on Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and more are even still available to shop now. Check it out!

Make a Splash in Khloe Kardashian's New Good American Swim Collection

L*Space Marley Bikini Top and Sandy Bikini Bottom in Wild Oleander

Gabrielle Union-Wade has rocked a tie-dye bikini from California brand L*Space that has since sold out, but we've been eyeing this pastel new arrival with a bra top.

$125
(top) L*Space
$75
(bottoms) L*Space

Frankies Bikinis Kailyn Top and Bottom in Calico

Vanessa Hudgens has been spotted in this sexy suit (as well as others) on her Instagram story from Frankies Bikinis, a swim brand by Malibu-raised Francesa Aiello. We're loving its innocent floral print. The brand has also been sported by Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kylie Jenner and more.

$90
(top) Frankies
$90
(bottoms) Frankies

Reina Olga Ruby Scrunch Swimsuit

Sisters run Reina Olga swimwear, a brand that Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Devon Windsor and more have donned. Catch Kourtney Kardashian sporting a black one-piece from Reina Olga like this one on Instagram.

$152
Farfetch

Camila Coelho Paulista One Piece

Brazilian influencer Camila Coelho has her own beautiful swimwear line. We love the blue hue of this one-piece with an on-trend belt. 

$145
Revolve

Onia Jade Bikini Top and Anais Bikini Bottom

Taylor Hill has worn a since sold-out Onia bikini on Instagram and you can get a similar feminine look with this floral suit. Onia is a men's and women's swim and resort-wear brand. 

$95
(top) Revolve
$95
(bottoms) Revolve

WeWoreWhat Danielle One Piece

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have twinned in this unique cowhide-print WeWoreWhat one-piece on Instagram. Fashion blogger Danielle Bernstein's swimwear is in high demand, with this suit with a belted waist currently available for pre-order.

$195
Revolve

Lovewave The Nadia Top and The Campbell Bottom

Kylie has also killed it on Instagram in this shiny sherbet-tone bikini by LA-based swim brand Lovewave. The suit has unique V-front underwire cups.

$98
(top) Revolve
$75
(bottoms) Revolve

Solid & Striped The Elsa Top and Bottom in Paparazzi

Lili Reinhart looks beautiful in her neon Solid & Striped bikini which has since sold out. We recommend this hot pink bikini that will pop with a tan that's also from the men's and women's swim brand.

$78
top
$78
bottoms

Marysia Swim Mott Bikini Top and Bottom

Marysia Swim is a line by Polish-born former ballerina and Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising graduate Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves. She uses premium Italian fabrics for her suits that have been worn by the likes of Tia MowryLupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. We love her swimsuits with scalloped edges like this one.

$149
(top) Revolve
$149
(bottoms) Revolve

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Rebel Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit

Supermodel Ashley Graham has her own size-inclusive swim line at Swimsuits For All. We're obsessed with this sexy lace-up suit with a plunging neckline and side-tie sash.

$148
$118
Swimsuits For All

You'll also need this summer's best beach cover-ups, plus the best beach totes and summer bags.

