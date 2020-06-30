Tati Westbrook Claims Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star Fed Her "Poisonous Lies" About James Charles

Tati Westbrook dropped an explosive video this Tuesday detailing the events that led her to post the consequential video "Bye, Sister" about James Charles.

Over a year has passed since the beauty vlogger's "Bye, Sister" video ignited an unprecedented feud in the YouTube community. Since then, individuals who played varying roles in the controversy have come forward to share their side of the story, with some leveling accusations against Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star.

However, Westbrook herself has not directly commented on any of the developments until now.

In the 40-minute YouTube video titled "Breaking My Silence...", the Halo Beauty owner explained how Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star allegedly "manipulated" her into expressing her opinions that were critical of James Charles, among other claims. While the 38-year-old declined to share "receipts" on the advice of her attorneys, she outlined the events that have taken place over the past year.

Here are the key takeaways from Tati's newest video: