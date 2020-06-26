Kanye West Partners With Gap for New Yeezy Line

Kanye West is making moves.
On Friday, the "I Love It" rapper announced that he will be expanding his acclaimed YEEZY fashion empire with a long-term collaboration with Gap.
In a press release, West and the famous retailer declared that their new partnership will "disrupt retail," striving to "take the creativity, fashion leadership, global recognition and energy of YEEZY and fuel it with Gap brand's 51 years of expertise, 88% brand awareness, global reach and best-in-class supply chain" while also furthering the growth of YEEZY and introducing both brands to a new audiences.
Staying true to YEEZY's minimalist and athleisure-inspired aesthetic, YEEZY Gap Line will be comprised of modern and elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points, offering his creative direction and bringing his celebrated vision to Gap stores and its digital channels.
Fans of West's streetwear brand can expect to see the YEEZY Gap Line available in Gap stores and Gap.com in 2021.
Excited to share the news, the Grammy winner took to Twitter to debut the new YEEZY Gap Line logo, which is a reimagined take on Gap's iconic navy square featuring the letters "YZY" in the brand's famous white lettering.
"YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP," he captioned the tweet, adding the hashtag, "#WESTDAYEVER."
Kim Kardashian also chimed in with a tweet of her own, writing, "If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver."
For West, the collaboration is rather nostalgic. Back in the day, the "Follow God" rapper worked in a Gap store as a teen and the YEEZY Gap Line marks a sentimental full circle moment for him.
"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership," Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, said in a statement.
In the past, West has made his love for Gap vocal, noting that he aspired to one day step into a creative role with the brand.
"I'd like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap," he told Style.com back in 2015. "I'm not talking about a capsule. I'm talking about full Hedi Slimane creative control of the Gap."
This news comes one week after E! News learned that West is planning to launch a YEEZY cosmetic line. According to legal docs obtained by E! News, he filed the trademark pertaining to an array of beauty products ranging across a variety of themes, including makeup, skincare, hair, nails, body, perfumes and appliances.