Kanye West Is Planning to Launch a Yeezy Cosmetics Line

Kanye West will soon add another exciting project to his ever-growing resumé.

After dominating the fashion industry with his Yeezy label, the designer and rapper seems ready to do the same in the beauty world. E! News has learned that Kanye filed the trademark Yeezy, which encompasses an array of cosmetics.

According to legal docs, which were obtained by E! News, the 43-year-old star is preparing to come out with a range of cosmetics that cover the beauty basics.

Among the list of trademarked items: "Cosmetics, facial makeup, concealers, blushers, facial powders, foundation makeup, eye makeup, eye pencils, eyebrow pencils, mascara, false eyelashes, face and body glitter, cosmetic pencils, lipstick, lip gloss, lip pencils" and so much more.

Moreover, Kanye also trademarked a few skincare essentials such as "eye creams, facial cleansers, toners, facial exfoliants and scrubs, facial creams, facial moisturizers, and facial lotions."

It also appears he'll tap into other categories of beauty, including hair, nails, body, perfumes and appliances.