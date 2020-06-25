Glee's Matthew Morrison Addresses Lea Michele Allegations

Just a few days later, Michele issued an apology on social media

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," the Rachel Berry celeb wrote. "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."

She then went on to say that while she didn't "remember ever making this specific statement" and that she has "never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that's not really the point," noting that "what matters is" that she "clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," Michele continued. "We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

Michele, who is pregnant with her first child, then added, "I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me."

"I listened to these criticisms and I am learning," she concluded, "and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience."