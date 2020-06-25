Ryan Lochte Reflects on Past Mistakes in New Doc: "I Went From Making Millions to Zero"

Ryan Lochte is a changed man.
Peacock just released the first trailer for In Deep With Ryan Lochte, a new documentary that follows the Olympic gold medalist's journey to the Tokyo games, which have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the clip, the 35-year-old reflects on past mistakes, including the Rio robbery scandal that tarnished his reputation.
"Something could have ended my life because I was stupid. I went from making millions to zero," Lochte says of losing sponsorships.
"The person that I am today, if I saw that Ryan Lochte, I would knock his ass out," the swimmer adds. "There's so much more to life. Wake up."
Now a father of two young children, Lochte is focusing on training for next year's games. At 35, Ryan like likely be the oldest competitor at the 2021 Olympics.
"This is the most pressure I've ever had in my entire life. If i don't make the Olympic team, they won't see the change that I have made," he says in the trailer. "It's all or nothing now."
Check out the In Deep With Ryan Lochte full trailer above before Peacock launches on July15.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)