See the Spooky New Trailer for Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Revival

Netflix has mysteries that need to be solved. The streamer is bringing back Unsolved Mysteries, the iconic docuseries returns with six new episodes on July 1 with six additional to drop at a later date. The original series creators John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer are on board with Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy.

"We regarded Unsolved Mysteries as a ‘mystery' show, not a ‘true crime' show. When choosing cases, we've always looked for diversity in races, ages, locations and eras. We've covered such classic mysteries as Bigfoot, and high-profile, historic crimes ranging from the Black Dahlia murder to the Kennedy assassinations," Cosgrove and Meurer said in a statement released to press.