Kourtney Kardashian Says She's "Thankful" for Scott Disick in Sweet Father's Day Shout-Out

Related : Why Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Sparking Dating Rumors

Happy Father's Day, Scott Disick!

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the big day by posting a special tribute on Instagram.

"Happy Father's Day," she wrote alongside a photo of the exes posing with their children Mason Disick, 10; Penelope Disick, 7 and Reign Disick, 5, "thankful for you and these three special ones."

The gesture should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, the two are co-parenting pros and have enjoyed holidays and vacations together as a family.

"I feel like we're just raising our kids how we would have raised them, whether we're together or not," Scott said during a 2019 Poosh vlog. "And just because we are not together, our kids should not suffer."

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars didn't get to this place overnight.

"I think the hardest part was when we both started new relationships, don't you?" Kourtney asked during the vlog. "Because that caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. I think that caused the most challenges…We had to literally go to therapy to talk to even get through, like, to be able to communicate together."