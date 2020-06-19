Andrew Cuomo Gives Heartfelt Shout-Out to His Daughters in Last Daily Coronavirus Briefing

A heartfelt thank-you.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his last regularly scheduled coronavirus press briefing on Friday, and after giving an update on the state's number of cases and acknowledging how vigilant New Yorkers have been in the fight against COVID-19—though he admitted "we still have much more to do"—the father of three took a moment to show his appreciation for his daughters.
"I want to thank my Cara, Mariah and Michaela for keeping me grounded and making me laugh at times that I thought I would cry," Cuomo said.
He shares his three daughters—25-year-old twins Mariah and Cara, and 22-year-old Michaela— with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy.
Later on in his address, Cuomo again mentioned Michaela, explaining that 2020 was supposed to be the year she graduated from college.
"And she was going to have a great ceremony and a big party. And I said that I was sorry that she would miss that," he recalled. "But she said something interesting."
Cuomo continued, "She said she was disappointed about missing the ceremony, but that she had learned a lot over these past three months. She learned about herself. She learned about government. And she learned about people. That she had gotten an education just when she thought her education was over."
"She's right," the governor added. "And after 62 years, when I thought that I had seen it all, I got an education too."
The briefing lasted around 11 minutes, and Cuomo went on to thank a number of people and organizations, in addition to his daughters. This included healthcare and essential workers, the state's legislature, the Army Corps of Engineers and many more who he said "joined hands and did what they had to do" during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Thank you for believing in me and giving me support. Good Lord knows I needed it," Cuomo expressed. "And don't worry, I'm not going anywhere. Someone said to me they were concerned because she relied on me to know what was happening. I will still do what I do. We just don't have to do it every day. And that's a good thing. And let's hope it stays that way."
Watch the entire briefing in the above video.