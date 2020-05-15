Every Celebrity Celebrating the Graduating Class of 2020

Stars are honoring the graduating class of 2020!

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, celebs are teaming up to celebrate students with virtual ceremonies. Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Cardi B and more stars are all set to honor graduates this weekend with performances, speeches and more.

On Friday, Cyrus, Winfrey and Cardi will be joined by Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Awkwafina, and Matthew McConaughey during Facebook and Instagram's graduation celebration, titled #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak kicked off the celebration with a sweet intro.

Ahead of the celebration, Cardi sent a message to students, congratulating them on this special moment.

"I just wanna say congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats, congrats, congrats!" Cardi told students in a video message, posted to social media. "Don't let no coronavirus or nothing take this special moment from you."

Also on Friday, Eva Longoria and the Jonas Brothers joined Her Campus to celebrate graduates.